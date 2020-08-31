Romania, Hungary discuss free movement of Romanian nationals betwen them

Romania, Hungary discuss free movement of Romanian nationals betwen them. Romania's Interior Minister Marcel Vela on Monday morning had a telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Sandor Pinter, on traffic restrictions for foreign nationals imposed by Hungary, with agreement being reached on Romania's proposal for four additional border crossing points being kept open besides eight initially communicated. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Interior Ministry (MAI) the following border points are open for the transit of Romanian nationals: - Petea - Csengersima, intended for the international transiting of persons and goods; - Urziceni - Vallaj, intended for international transiting of persons; - Mihai Valley - Nyirabrany, intended for international transiting of persons and goods; - Bors - Artand, intended for the international transiting of persons and goods; - Varsand - Gyula, intended for international transiting of persons and goods; - Turnu - Batonya, intended for the international transiting of persons and goods; - Nadlac - Nagylak, intended for the international transiting of persons and goods; - Nadlac 2 (motorway) - Csanadpalota, intended for the international transiting of persons and goods; - Cenad - Kiszombor - intended also for the transiting of cross-border workers; - Curtici - Lokoshaza intended for railway traffic; - Sacuieni - Letavertes, intended for all types of traffic; - Salonta - Mehkere, also intended for the transit of cross-border workers. MAI says the international freight traffic will not be restricted, as it will take place under the same circumstances as before. The two ministers also agreed on turning the new Bors II border crossing point operational as soon as possible; it is slated for inauguration on September 4, 2020. At Vela's invitation, the two dignitaries agreed to hold a meeting at the end of September to discuss bilateral relations between the two ministries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]