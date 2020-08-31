 
Romaniapress.com

August 31, 2020

Romania's Niculescu, Cristian advance to Prague 125K women's singles second round
Aug 31, 2020

Romania's Niculescu, Cristian advance to Prague 125K women's singles second round.

Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu, top seed, and Jaqueline Cristian on Sunday advanced to the women's singles second round at the 3,125,000-US dollar Prague WTA 125K tennis tournament. In the first round, Niculescu, 32, world number 138, prevailed over Hungarian Panna Udvardy, 21, world number 346, 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4), in two hours and 7 minutes. Monica's next opponent will be Andrea Lazaro Garcia of Spain, a 25-year-old player ranked 318th in the world. It took eleventh-seeded Jaqueline Cristian, 22, world number 164, an hour and 29 minutes to beat Frenchwoman Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, 21, world number 257, 6-2 6-2. In the second round, Cristian will play Latvian Diana Marcinkevica, 28, world number 262, who is up 2-1 in head-to-head matches, all held in 2018. Compatriot Gabriela Talaba, 25, world number 227, lost on Sunday in the first round to Russian Victoria Kan, 25, world number 220, 6-3 6-3, in one hour and 10 minutes. Four other Romanians advanced to the second round on Saturday: Elena Gabriela Ruse (will meet Serbian Ivana Jorovic); Irina Bara (will face Australian Seone Mendez); Laura Paar (against Slovak Kristina Kucova) and Alexandra Cadantu (against another Slovak player, Anna Karoline Schmiedlova). The tournament has a draw of 128, and the players defeated in the first round receive 11,000 US dollars and two WTA singles points, and those who reach the second round secure a check for 18,000 US dollars and 20 WTA points. AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Number of New Homes Delivered in Bucharest and Timisoara More Than Doubled in 2019 The number of new homes delivered in Bucharest and Timisoara in 2019 more than doubled compared with 2017.

PNL's First Deputy Chair Raluca Turcan: There is no majority to overthrow this Government First Deputy Chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan believes that it is possible that the submission of the censure motion by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was based on "reasons related to the internal elections in the Social Democratic Party (PSD)". Turcan told a (...)

Poll: RO Social Democrats fall to weakest support since January Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), recorded its lowest score in the last seven months - 20.8% - in the latest monthly poll conducted by IMAS for Europa FM, HotNews.ro commented. Nonetheless, despite the small advance over the past months, the ruling Liberal (...)

OMV Petrom completes takeover of 42.9% in Bulgarian offshore project OMV Petrom announces that it completed the acquisition of OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH, including its 42.9% stake in Han-Asparuh exploration block in Bulgaria from OMV Exploration & Production GmbH. The project’s operator is French group Total (57.14%). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In 2012, the (...)

Biggest RO marketplace extends credit program for its customers The entrepreneurs that use the eMAG Marketplace platform can request zero-interest financing of up to RON 300,000 (EUR 62,000) through the eMAG Seller Credit program, launched by eMAG in partnership with Idea Bank a year ago and now extended with a new round totaling almost EUR 5 million, (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: There will be a vote on the motion; on this or another motion in ordinary session National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the government will not be able to avoid a vote on a motion of censure from PSD, be it the current motion or another one to be tabled in ordinary session. "We are in the opposition; we have tabled a (...)

Leader of RO health insurance market reports 44% growth in H1 Signal Iduna Romania, the health insurance segment leader in the Romanian insurance market, announces that the volume of gross written premiums in the first half of the year (H1) rose by 44% year on year to RON 57.4 million (EUR 11.9 mln). The number of insured persons reported at the end of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |