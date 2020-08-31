Media: Poland bans flights from Romania and 45 other countries starting September 2

Media: Poland bans flights from Romania and 45 other countries starting September 2. Poland will ban flights from 46 countries, including Romania, as of September 2, according to a draft regulation published last Thursday and quoted by Reuters, local Mediafax reported. Other countries affected by the ban are France, Spain, the US, Montenegro, Croatia, Israel, Mexico, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]