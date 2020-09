Fondul Proprietatea Posts RON849M Loss, RON10.6B Total Assets In 1H/2020

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Monday said it ended the first half of 2020 with a loss of RON849 million, compared to a profit of RON1.68 billion reported in the first half of 2019, per the fund's financial