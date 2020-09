Nuclearelectrica Reconnects Cernavoda Unit 2 To National Power Grid

Nuclearelectrica Reconnects Cernavoda Unit 2 To National Power Grid. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) announced it reconnected the second unit of the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda to the national power grid Monday morning (August 31). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]