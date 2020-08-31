PM Orban calls censure motion 'cyanide potion', says gov't to be there when voted

PM Orban calls censure motion 'cyanide potion', says gov't to be there when voted. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmakers would not participate in the parliamentary debate on the motion of censure, but the government would be present, arguing that the motion was unconstitutional. "Today we are showing up for a motion of censure, even if it is an unconstitutional procedure and it is taking place; we will have to be present in Parliament as a government. Of course the political position is very clear, that as lawmakers we do not participate in this cyanide potion that sits outside the Constitution, but as government we will have to be present, so at 14:00hrs we will have to show up for the motion," Orban said at the start of a government meeting. On Monday, the last day of the extraordinary session, Parliament meets at 14:00hrs in a joint meeting, to debate and vote on a motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and called "The PNL Government, from pandemic to generalised bribery. Wealth in the pockets of the PNL cronies, poverty in the pockets of the Romanians."