Romania records 755 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Romanian officials confirmed 755 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 87,540 on Monday, August 31, according to the official daily report. Most of the new cases were reported in Bucharest (102) and the counties of Vaslui (68), Iasi (61), and Prahova (56). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]