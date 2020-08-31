Romania’s George Enescu Competition sees record audience for opening concert streamed online

The opening concert of the George Enescu International Competition attracted a public of 3,027 viewers who watched the live stream on the competition's website. The competition was reorganized this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening concert took place on August 29 without an