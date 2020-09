Romanian librarian sets local record for non-stop swimming

Romanian librarian sets local record for non-stop swimming. Librarian and endurance athlete Avram Iancu is the first Romanian who has managed to swim for 24 hours non-stop, he announced in a Facebook post. At the same time, he set a local record for the duration of the swim session - at 36 hours and 28 minutes. He also set a distance record after (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]