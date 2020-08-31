Actor Matt Dillon replaces Romanian director Cristi Puiu on the Venice Film Festival jury

Actor Matt Dillon replaces Romanian director Cristi Puiu on the Venice Film Festival jury. Romanian director Cristi Puiu will no longer be a member of the Venezia 77 Competition Jury at the 77th Venice International Film Festival set to start on September 2. American actor Matt Dillon will replace Puiu in the jury, News.ro reported. The reasons for this decision are unclear. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]