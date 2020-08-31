(P) Adobe Romania employees can access over $10,000 per year for education

(P) Adobe Romania employees can access over $10,000 per year for education. At Adobe Romania, we believe in fostering a culture of learning to drive employee engagement and career growth, and to support the business. Training sessions are organized every month, for individual contributors as well as managers alike. These courses have a vast range of topics, going from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]