CEC Bank Posts RON185M Net Profit, Total Assets Of Over RON36B YoY In 1H/2020

CEC Bank Posts RON185M Net Profit, Total Assets Of Over RON36B YoY In 1H/2020. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON184.4 million in the first half of 2020, accounting for nearly 49% of the profit reported in 2019, and its total assets grew nearly 10% compared to end-2919, to over RON36 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]