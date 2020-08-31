 
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 755 to 87,540
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 755 to 87,540.

As many as 755 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania from the previous report following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive result, says GCS. As of Monday, 87,540 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 37,869 people were declared cured and 10,833 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,802,946 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 6,943 were performed in the last 24 hours, 4,347 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,596 on request. As many as 7,447 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities, and 506 patients are in intensive care. In Romania, 8,972 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 5,847 are in institution isolation. Also, 32,891 people are in quarantine at home, and there are 71 people in institutional quarantine. Another 43 people - 29 men and 14 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,621. According to the GCS, 40 of the deaths involved comorbidities, but three deceased patients did not have any comorbidities. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the new coronavirus remains unchanged at 6,589 and the death toll at 126. A total of 183 people retested positive for COVID-19. Bucharest City (102) and the counties of Vaslui (68), Iasi (61) and Prahova (56) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report. Law enforcement issued 1,278 COVID-19 fines amounting to 445,300 lei in the last 24 hours for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases so far have been recorded in Bucharest - 11,018 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,298; Arges - 5,017, and Brasov - 4,564. AGERPRES (RO - authors: author: Catalin Alexandru, Eusebi Manolache, Daniel Popescu, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

