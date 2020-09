Argus Constanta Profit Grows 25% in 1H, to RON3.9M

Argus Constanta Profit Grows 25% in 1H, to RON3.9M. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) said Monday its net profit grew 25% on the year in the first six months, to RON3.91 million, while its turnover declined 10%, to RON93 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]