Signal Iduna Posts 44% Growth in Underwritings in 1H, to RON57M

Signal Iduna Posts 44% Growth in Underwritings in 1H, to RON57M. The local division of German insurer Signal Iduna, operating on the life insurance market, reported underwritings of over RON57 million in the first half of 2020, up 44% on the year.