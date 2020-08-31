Carbochim Net Profit Almost Doubles To RON691,145, Revenue Falls 12% To RON15M In 1H/2020
Industrial abrasives manufacturer Carbochim Cluj Napoca (CBC.RO), indirectly owned by businessman Iulian Dascalu, the owner of Iulius Group, registered a turnover of RON16 million in January-June 2020, down 11% on the year, and a net profit of RON691,145, almost double than the level reported (...)
