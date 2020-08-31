Kelemen Hunor: UDMR will not participate in the vote on the censure motion



The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will not attend the vote for the censure motion, the chairman of the formation, Kelemen Hunor, announced Monday. "We will not participate in the vote. If we end up at the vote, we will say: 'Present. Not voting'," said Kelemen Hunor, in Parliament, in the break for the plenum session. The session of the Parliament in which the debate and the vote on the censure motion was to take place was suspended on Monday for an hour, the works to start at 15:30 with a roll call to check the presence of deputies and senators.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)