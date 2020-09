Vrancart Net Profit Falls 60% in 1H, to RON4.2M

Vrancart Net Profit Falls 60% in 1H, to RON4.2M. Cardboard and toilet paper manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) said Monday its net profit dropped 60% on the year in the first half of 2002, to RON4.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]