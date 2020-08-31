Tariceanu:Cancelled censure motion vote, defeat for Romanians who deserved getting rid of incompetent Gov't

Tariceanu:Cancelled censure motion vote, defeat for Romanians who deserved getting rid of incompetent Gov't. Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that the cancellation of debates on the censure motion due to the lack of quorum isn't a victory for the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Klaus Iohannis, but a "defeat" for the Romanians who deserved to get rid of an "incompetent" government. "The most pathetic government we have ever had stays in office thanks to fraud and lie! In the last days the PNL has thrown in all the government's material resources to buy lawmakers in order to stay in power. They succeeded in tricking enough of them to have their departure from the helm postponed. Yet even if they fooled and bought a few parliamentarians, I am convinced that they didn't fool the Romanians who are still waiting for the promised masks, pensions and allowances increased according to the law, or for real measures for the re-opening of schools. Today does not mark a victory for the PNL and Klaus Iohannis, but a defeat for the Romanians who deserved to get rid of an incompetent government that should not be at the Victoria Palace, but on the hallways of the Prosecutor's Offices, for what they have done lately," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook. The Parliament's joint plenary sitting that was supposed to debate and vote on the censure motion lodged by the Social Democrats was canceled on Monday due to the lack of quorum, according to the announcement made by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu. A roll call found only 226 lawmakers present, whereas 233 were required for the meeting to be held. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]