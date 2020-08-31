 
Romaniapress.com

August 31, 2020

Tariceanu:Cancelled censure motion vote, defeat for Romanians who deserved getting rid of incompetent Gov't
Aug 31, 2020

Tariceanu:Cancelled censure motion vote, defeat for Romanians who deserved getting rid of incompetent Gov't.

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that the cancellation of debates on the censure motion due to the lack of quorum isn't a victory for the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Klaus Iohannis, but a "defeat" for the Romanians who deserved to get rid of an "incompetent" government. "The most pathetic government we have ever had stays in office thanks to fraud and lie! In the last days the PNL has thrown in all the government's material resources to buy lawmakers in order to stay in power. They succeeded in tricking enough of them to have their departure from the helm postponed. Yet even if they fooled and bought a few parliamentarians, I am convinced that they didn't fool the Romanians who are still waiting for the promised masks, pensions and allowances increased according to the law, or for real measures for the re-opening of schools. Today does not mark a victory for the PNL and Klaus Iohannis, but a defeat for the Romanians who deserved to get rid of an incompetent government that should not be at the Victoria Palace, but on the hallways of the Prosecutor's Offices, for what they have done lately," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook. The Parliament's joint plenary sitting that was supposed to debate and vote on the censure motion lodged by the Social Democrats was canceled on Monday due to the lack of quorum, according to the announcement made by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu. A roll call found only 226 lawmakers present, whereas 233 were required for the meeting to be held. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Health Minister: Romania to receive 4 pct of initial 30 ml dose instalment of EU-contracted COVID vaccine Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that with a COVID-19 vaccine potentially available on the market early next year, the European Union has contracted a first batch of 30 million doses of which Romania will receive 4 percent, proportionally to its population. "As you know, there is a phase (...)

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu to pay official visit to Israel and Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will meet with the prime ministers of the governments of the two states and his counterparts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces in a press release sent (...)

PSD excludes four members who were absent from censure motion debate Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday because they were absent from Parliament's joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion. The decision to exclude the four was (...)

Romanian Diplomacy Day: This year, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a significant challenge for diplomatic activity, says ForMin Aurescu Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, September 7-9, to be held virtually The Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy will take place September 7-9 in a virtual format, with one of its topics being lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. He (...)

New Car Registrations in Romania Drop 52% on Year in August New car registrations in Romania declined 52.6% in August compared with August 2019, to 12,900 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) said Tuesday.

Meteorologists issue heat warning in the south and east of the country, atmospheric instability in the west The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Wednesday morning the Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for western, north-western and locally central Romania and instituted the Code Yellow of heat for the south and east of the country during the day. According to (...)

Central Bank Survey: 75% of Companies Didn't Use Bank Financing in Last 12 Months Internal sources remained the main financing sources for Romanian companies in June 2019-May 2020 , mainly due to substantial growth in profit reinvestment and assets sale, while bank loans remained a less utilized option, a survey by the central bank showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |