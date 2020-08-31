Orban: Government needs full exercise capacity, to provide a guarantee that there is a chance of economic growth



The government must face immediate, medium- and long-term challenges and needs full exercise capacity to be able to solve the big problems facing Romania, in order to provide a guarantee that there is a chance of economic growth, Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday. "As far as we are concerned as a government, we believe that what happened today is extremely beneficial for Romania. The government must face immediate challenges, medium-term, long-term challenges and needs full exercise capacity in order to be able to solve the big problems facing Romania. In a nutshell: the implementation of the investment plan and economic recovery in Romania. We have a number of measures that have been adopted and need to be implemented, from the credit guarantee measures for companies to the grant measures of more than two billion euros to small and medium-sized enterprises, either under the Regional Operational Programme, measure 21 and 22, or under the one billion euro grant programme that is granted for investments or for working capital, for areas that have been affected by restrictions during the period of the state of emergency and the state of alert," Orban said, after the parliamentary sitting on the debate of the motion of censure could not be carried out due to the lack of a quorum. Orban said that, as of 1 September, with the adoption of the emergency ordinance and methodological rules, the active measures programme for supporting companies and employees, the flexible work schedule, which is financed at European level, comes into force. "The European Commission has approved an allocation to Romania of 4.99 billion dedicated to this type of active measures, which are extremely important for companies and employees. We have to prepare for the start of the school, we have to prepare for the [local and parliamentary, ed. n.] elections. Today, we adopted the Emergency Ordinance for the elaboration of the resilience and recovery plan, which must be completed by early October and sent to the European Commission as the basis for the absorption of the more than EUR 30 billion to which Romania is entitled for the recovery and resilience facility which is adopted at European level. We need to finalise the position papers on the 2021-2027 budget, the European Union budget, in order to prepare the efficient and useful absorption of European funds in the future budget year," the Prime minister added. He also said that the government has the right answers to difficult situations and the will to put them into practice. "The government is faced with extremely difficult situations, to which it must give the right answer and for which we have these answers and we have the will to put them into practice, so that Romania can move forward, to overcome as quickly as possible the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to really give the Romanians the guarantee that there is a chance of economic growth, of economic development, so that we really have an economic recovery that puts us on a leading position at European level," Ludovic Orban added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)