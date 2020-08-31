Parliament’s sitting for debate of censure motion cannot be carried out due to lack of a quorum. Orban: Gov’t needs full exercise capacity, to provide a guarantee that there is a chance of economic growth



Parliament’s sitting for debate of censure motion cannot be carried out due to lack of a quorum. Orban: Gov’t needs full exercise capacity, to provide a guarantee that there is a chance of economic growth.

The Parliament sitting in which the censure motion was to be debated and voted on this Monday was not possible due to the lack of a quorum, according to the announcement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, social democrat Marcel Ciolacu. Following the roll call, only 226 MPs... The post (...)