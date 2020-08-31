Signal Iduna Romania announces a turnover of over RON 57.4 million in the first half of the year, increasing by 44%



Signal Iduna Romania announces a turnover of over RON 57.4 million in the first half of the year, increasing by 44%.

SIGNAL IDUNA Romania insurance company ended the first six months of 2020 with a turnover of over RON 57.4 million, which represents an increase of 44% compared to the same period of 2019. The number of insured persons reported at the end of the first six months of 2020 amounts... The post (...)