Fondul Proprietatea H1 2020 financial results: The share price as of the end of June was 13.5% higher compared to the end of March.

Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter “The Fund”) has published today its semi-annual report and financial results for the first half of 2020 and would like to share the most important highlights: The share price had a strong performance in the first two months of the year, reaching a record high of (...)