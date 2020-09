Romanian state bank CEC reports profit and above-average growth in H1

Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank reported a profit of RON 184.4 million (EUR 37.4 mln) in the first half of the year (H1), more than planned for the period. The bank provided no comparison to the same period of 2019. CEC Bank reported this profit despite using RON 100 mln to build up (...)