RO media mogul Adrian Sarbu launches social television project

RO media mogul Adrian Sarbu launches social television project. Romanian media mogul Adrian Sarbu, the owner of Mediafax group and Ziarul Financiar and founder of PRO TV - the biggest media company in Romania, will launch a news television. The new channel, Aleph News, will start broadcasting on Tuesday, September 1, Ziarul Financiar reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]