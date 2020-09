RO Govt. earmarks EUR 450 mln for drafting EU-funded projects

RO Govt. earmarks EUR 450 mln for drafting EU-funded projects. Romania's Government approved on Monday, August 31, the use of RON 2 billion (EUR 450 million) for elaborating projects to attract European funds in the period 2021 - 2027, announced the minister of European funds, Marcel Bolos. The expenditures will be financed from the EUR 79.9 bln earmarked (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]