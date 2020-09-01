PNL's First Deputy Chair Raluca Turcan: There is no majority to overthrow this Government



First Deputy Chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan believes that it is possible that the submission of the censure motion by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was based on "reasons related to the internal elections in the Social Democratic Party (PSD)". Turcan told a show on Digi 24 TV private broadcaster that at the moment, "there is no majority to overthrow this Government." "A censure motion has several stages and it seems normal to me that a political party like the ruling PNL should use all the constitutional instruments, because that is why they were provided for. Even checking the quorum before voting on a motion is a constitutional lever to check whether a motion has been tabled in the real way to bring down the government. (...) Maybe there were reasons related to the internal elections in PSD. The reality is that the motion was tabled at the time of Mr. Ciolacu's election. It gave him some strength in the internal elections, and now he did not have a quorum, so there is no majority to overthrow this Government at the moment. Which is a good thing, because we can continue to do our job. We will see what happens along the way. I hear all sorts of speculations that they are going to file another motion (...) but the ones who lose the most are the people, because they expect efficiency, effectiveness in the Government, ordinances, government decisions, efficiency in Parliament, what the Government sends to Parliament to be debated very quickly, and not to tease each other and present to the public this face that certainly is not liked by anyone in Romanian politics," said Turcan. The Deputy Prime Minister also specified that the members of the Government negotiated with each parliamentarian in order to reject the censure motion filed by the Social Democrats. The Liberal leader also said that the Government has "some important challenges from now on," pointing out that the beginning of the school year, the organization of elections, the management of the health crisis and the rebuilding of Romania with economic recovery measures are the short-term priorities of the Executive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)