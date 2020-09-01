PSD's Ciolacu: There will be a vote on the motion; on this or another motion in ordinary session



National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the government will not be able to avoid a vote on a motion of censure from PSD, be it the current motion or another one to be tabled in ordinary session. "We are in the opposition; we have tabled a motion of censure. Indeed, for the first time in Romania it was introduced in an extraordinary session. I do not consider it a failure, because at this moment we do not have a vote. We did not expect the course until the vote on the motion to be so long. (...) We and Mr Orban know that if this motion reaches the vote, it succeeds. (...) We have the constitutional right to table a motion of censure in ordinary session. No one can take this right of the opposition away. We will be in an ordinary session starting tomorrow. (...) There will be a vote on the motion, on this one or on a motion in the ordinary session, in the end, they will not be able to eschew it," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Monday. He added that from a political point of view, a ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is expected on the current motion, for which a first deadline is set for September 15, which will make tabling a new motion in the regular session a preferred option. Ciolacu added that the five PSD lawmakers who were not present on Monday at the meeting where the motion was to be voted on will be excluded from the party. "My decision is clear. Tomorrow we will convene a national political committee meeting and I will propose the exclusion of all five. I do not believe in diseases happening between the morning and the day of the vote," said the PSD leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sebastian Olaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)