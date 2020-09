RO Social Democrats’ no-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. fails

Romania's Liberal Government led by prime minister Ludovic Orban survived the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD). Only 226 MPs attended the Parliament's joint sitting for the vote on the motion, versus 233 needed for a quorum.