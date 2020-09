Cargill Agricultura Revenue Up 8% to RON3B in 2019

Cargill Agricultura Revenue Up 8% to RON3B in 2019. Cargill Agricultura, one of the largest grain traders in Romania, ended 2019 with 3 billion lei revenue, an increase of 8% on the previous year, but remained in the red, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]