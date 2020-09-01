INS: Unemployment rate stands at 5.4% in July

INS: Unemployment rate stands at 5.4% in July. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in July 2020, by 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, according to a release from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The estimated number of unemployed (people aged 15 to 74) for July 2020 was 484,000 people, up from the previous month (474,000 people) and the same month last year (362,000 people). By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.6 percentage points that of women (the values being 6.1% for men and 4.5% for women). For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.3% for July 2020 (4.9% for men and 3.6% for women). The number of unemployed aged 25 to 74 represents 75.1% of the total number of unemployed estimated for July 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]