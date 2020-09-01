Romania's President appoints advisor on climate and sustainability issues

Romania's President appoints advisor on climate and sustainability issues. President Klaus Iohannis has appointed Alexandra-Maria Bocșe as an advisor, working with the Presidential Administration's Climate and Sustainability Department. Bocșe, who is 33 years old, holds a Ph.D. in Politics and International Studies from the University of Cambridge (2017). Throughout (...)