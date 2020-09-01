 
September 1, 2020

Romania's President appoints advisor on climate and sustainability issues
President Klaus Iohannis has appointed Alexandra-Maria Bocșe as an advisor, working with the Presidential Administration's Climate and Sustainability Department. Bocșe, who is 33 years old, holds a Ph.D. in Politics and International Studies from the University of Cambridge (2017). Throughout (...)

Health Minister: Romania to receive 4 pct of initial 30 ml dose instalment of EU-contracted COVID vaccine Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that with a COVID-19 vaccine potentially available on the market early next year, the European Union has contracted a first batch of 30 million doses of which Romania will receive 4 percent, proportionally to its population. "As you know, there is a phase (...)

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu to pay official visit to Israel and Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will meet with the prime ministers of the governments of the two states and his counterparts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces in a press release sent (...)

PSD excludes four members who were absent from censure motion debate Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday because they were absent from Parliament's joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion. The decision to exclude the four was (...)

Romanian Diplomacy Day: This year, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a significant challenge for diplomatic activity, says ForMin Aurescu Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, September 7-9, to be held virtually The Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy will take place September 7-9 in a virtual format, with one of its topics being lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. He (...)

New Car Registrations in Romania Drop 52% on Year in August New car registrations in Romania declined 52.6% in August compared with August 2019, to 12,900 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) said Tuesday.

Meteorologists issue heat warning in the south and east of the country, atmospheric instability in the west The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Wednesday morning the Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for western, north-western and locally central Romania and instituted the Code Yellow of heat for the south and east of the country during the day. According to (...)

Central Bank Survey: 75% of Companies Didn't Use Bank Financing in Last 12 Months Internal sources remained the main financing sources for Romanian companies in June 2019-May 2020 , mainly due to substantial growth in profit reinvestment and assets sale, while bank loans remained a less utilized option, a survey by the central bank showed (...)

 

