Mars Group Appoints Jan Záhumenský CFO For Romanian, Hungarian, Czech, Slovak Markets

Mars Group Appoints Jan Záhumenský CFO For Romanian, Hungarian, Czech, Slovak Markets. U.S.-based Mars Group, one of the world’s biggest producers in the food sector, whose portfolio includes brands like M&M, Snickers, Orbit and Whiskas, has announced the appointment of Jan Záhumenský to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Central Europe, effective September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]