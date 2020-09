Insolvent Romcab Reduces Loss in 1H after 121% Revenue Growth

Insolvent Romcab Reduces Loss in 1H after 121% Revenue Growth. Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO, suspended from trading), said Tuesday its revenues grew 121% on the year in the first half of 2020, to RON391.4 million, and it reduced its loss to 14.3 million from RON71.5 million in the same period last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]