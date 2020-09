Kearney: Half Of CEOs In Romania’s Biggest Companies Are Foreign Nationals

Kearney: Half Of CEOs In Romania’s Biggest Companies Are Foreign Nationals. Half the current CEOs in Romania’s biggest companies are foreign nationals, a figure which has remained stable for the past 10 years and is higher than that of most other European countries, per a survey by consulting firm Kearney. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]