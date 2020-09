Vivre Deco Revenue Up 40% YoY To Over RON110M In 1H/2020

Vivre Deco Revenue Up 40% YoY To Over RON110M In 1H/2020. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco ended the first half of 2020 with total revenue of RON111 million, up 40.5% on the year, and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of RON4.14 million, up 6.14% on the year, per ZF calculations based on the