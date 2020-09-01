The government is bracing up for a new school year. HealthMin Tataru: School boards to submit scenarios for school year beginning on September 10



The government is bracing up for a new school year. HealthMin Tataru: School boards to submit scenarios for school year beginning on September 10.

School boards will send on September 10 the scenario they have elected to start the school year, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday. “On September 7, the National Institute of Public Health will unveil to the state institutions the epidemiological assessment for each territorial (...)