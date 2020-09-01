Schools in Romania to close if three COVID-19 cases detected in different classrooms



Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news briefing on Tuesday that a school will close if there are three cases of COVID-19 infection in different classrooms. "When there are three cases in three different classrooms, that school closes and its children and teachers go into isolation for two weeks; epidemiological investigations will find those who were direct contacts, who will subject to an epidemiological investigation if they test positive," said Tataru. He added that sick children should be kept at home and parents contact the family physician and notify the school. "The parent who has a sick child at home will keep him or her at home, contact the family physician, notifying the school that the child is ill and taking action accordingly together with the family physician, who will say whether it is a treatment that can be followed at home or if it is part of a case definition that requires additional assessments are needed, as well as to an epidemiological investigation," Tataru explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)