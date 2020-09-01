EduMin Anisie: Methodological guides for organization, holding of activities in education units, drawn up

EduMin Anisie: Methodological guides for organization, holding of activities in education units, drawn up. Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie told a Tuesday's press conference that the methodological guides for the organization and holding of activities within the educational units were drawn up. According to the minister, such guides have been developed at each level - preschool, primary, secondary and high school. According to her, the "methodological landmarks" for the beginning of the school year were made within the Ministry of Education. "These methodological guidelines support teachers. This way, teachers will be able to reduce the gaps in teaching manner during the suspension of courses. Therefore, they can make an analysis of what they had in the calendar planning made before the suspension of courses, what was taught during the suspension of the courses and what the pupil remembered during the period when the education moved to the online space," Anisie also said. The minister said that all the methodologies for the national exams organized in the 2020-2021 school year were developed. Monica Anisie said that films were made for the project that the Ministry of Education has in partnership with the Romanian Television - "Telescoala" (Teleschool). She announced the opening, starting with Tuesday, of an information portal, entitled educatiacontinua.edu.ro, where all those interested will find the necessary information regarding the school year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)