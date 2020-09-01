 
Romaniapress.com

September 1, 2020

EduMin Anisie: Methodological guides for organization, holding of activities in education units, drawn up
Sep 1, 2020

EduMin Anisie: Methodological guides for organization, holding of activities in education units, drawn up.

Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie told a Tuesday's press conference that the methodological guides for the organization and holding of activities within the educational units were drawn up. According to the minister, such guides have been developed at each level - preschool, primary, secondary and high school. According to her, the "methodological landmarks" for the beginning of the school year were made within the Ministry of Education. "These methodological guidelines support teachers. This way, teachers will be able to reduce the gaps in teaching manner during the suspension of courses. Therefore, they can make an analysis of what they had in the calendar planning made before the suspension of courses, what was taught during the suspension of the courses and what the pupil remembered during the period when the education moved to the online space," Anisie also said. The minister said that all the methodologies for the national exams organized in the 2020-2021 school year were developed. Monica Anisie said that films were made for the project that the Ministry of Education has in partnership with the Romanian Television - "Telescoala" (Teleschool). She announced the opening, starting with Tuesday, of an information portal, entitled educatiacontinua.edu.ro, where all those interested will find the necessary information regarding the school year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Health Minister: Romania to receive 4 pct of initial 30 ml dose instalment of EU-contracted COVID vaccine Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that with a COVID-19 vaccine potentially available on the market early next year, the European Union has contracted a first batch of 30 million doses of which Romania will receive 4 percent, proportionally to its population. "As you know, there is a phase (...)

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu to pay official visit to Israel and Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will meet with the prime ministers of the governments of the two states and his counterparts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces in a press release sent (...)

PSD excludes four members who were absent from censure motion debate Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday because they were absent from Parliament's joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion. The decision to exclude the four was (...)

Romanian Diplomacy Day: This year, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a significant challenge for diplomatic activity, says ForMin Aurescu Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, September 7-9, to be held virtually The Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy will take place September 7-9 in a virtual format, with one of its topics being lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. He (...)

New Car Registrations in Romania Drop 52% on Year in August New car registrations in Romania declined 52.6% in August compared with August 2019, to 12,900 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) said Tuesday.

Meteorologists issue heat warning in the south and east of the country, atmospheric instability in the west The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Wednesday morning the Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for western, north-western and locally central Romania and instituted the Code Yellow of heat for the south and east of the country during the day. According to (...)

Central Bank Survey: 75% of Companies Didn't Use Bank Financing in Last 12 Months Internal sources remained the main financing sources for Romanian companies in June 2019-May 2020 , mainly due to substantial growth in profit reinvestment and assets sale, while bank loans remained a less utilized option, a survey by the central bank showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |