September 1, 2020

Senate convenes in ordinary session
Sep 1, 2020

The second ordinary session of the Senate this year and the last of the 2016-2020 legislature has started with the singing of the national anthem. Of the 136 senators, 70 confirmed their presence. As usual at the beginning of each regular session, the new composition of the Standing Bureau will be elected. The nominal proposals for the positions of deputy chair, secretary and treasurer are announced to the plenary sitting of the Senate by the leaders of the parliamentary groups, with the list of proposed candidates being submitted entirely to the vote of the senators. The new Standing Bureau is approved with by a majority vote of the attending senators. The Standing Bureau consists of four deputy chairs, secretaries and treasurers who are elected at the beginning of each session and a chairman of the Senate, who is elected for the entire session. The leaderships of each parliamentary group is also unveiled to the plenary sitting. The Senate is still headed by an interim chairman, Robert Cazanciuc. Asked by AGERPRES about the possibility of being elected full-time chairman, Cazanciuc said that if there is a proposal, it will be "eminently political" and come from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor group, of which he is a member, and it will be validated by the new Standing Bureau of the Senate. About the priorities of the ordinary parliamentary session, Cazanciuc said: "Parliament always has important bills to debate. We had to convene an extraordinary session all summer to rectify bills and emergency ordinances coming from the government. Many of them provide for a so-called support for different categories of beneficiaries affected by the pandemic, but in reality they omit many needs from the real economy." Cazanciuc mentioned that PSD is concerned about supporting the Romanian industry and the start of the school year under safe circumstances. "It has turned out once again that in this time of crisis whoever had production in their country had an extra chance not only to quickly meet certain needs of the population, but also to increase output for later export. We must have production in Romania of as many goods as possible, and we have to depend as little as possible on imports; we have to try to bring Romanian products on at least regional markets (...) We also have to take care of education. We are very concerned at the moment with the beginning of the school year," said Cazanciuc. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

