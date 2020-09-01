Romania’s daily coronavirus cases remain above 1,000, total exceeds 88,000

Romania’s daily coronavirus cases remain above 1,000, total exceeds 88,000. Romania recorded 1,053 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 88,593 on Tuesday, September 1, according to the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 586 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Of the total confirmed cases, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]