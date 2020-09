Wallberg Starts Second Stage of XCity Towers Timisoara

Wallberg Starts Second Stage of XCity Towers Timisoara. Real estate developer Wallberg, active in Timisoara, Arad and Brasov, said Tuesday it has secured EUR7.3 million financing from Garanti Bank to start work on the second stage of the XCity Towers residential project in Timisoara. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]