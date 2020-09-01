GCS: 1053 new infections with SARS CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours in Romania



1,053 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered since the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Monday, a (...)