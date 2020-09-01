 
USR's Presada challenges Government's decision to amend law on free access to information of public interest
USR's Presada challenges Government's decision to amend law on free access to information of public interest.

Save Romania Union (USR) Senator Florina Presada challenges the Government's decision to amend Law No. 544/ 2001 on the free access to information of public interest, considering that "major" changes are being targeted that will restrict citizens' access to information, according to a release sent by the USR. According to the source, the project contains two "worrisome" changes: the possibility of classifying requests for information of public interest in case the applicant returns with a request having the same object; and that the information will be provided in the form in which it is identified and held by the public authority or institution. "Under the proposed new rules, these subsequent requests will be closed, and you will not even know that your request has been closed or that it will remain unanswered. (...) Under the proposed new regulation, the authority will be able to refuse the information requested by a citizen, on the grounds that it does not hold it in the requested form," the USR states. Senator Florina Presada, a member of the Committee on Public Administration, said that these two proposed provisions "will lead to the restriction of the exercise" of a fundamental, constitutional right. "It's like we're going to lose a good part of the progress we've made in the last 20 years of fighting for transparency. I will communicate to the Government my observations on the draft government decision, in the hope that it will be improved," she said. According to the USR, it is necessary for institutions to make their information transparent and accessible, "not to protect it from citizens". In this respect, a draft submitted by the USR MP Claudiu Nasui is invoked, with "concrete solutions" on citizens' access to information of public interest. "This is a bill that introduces a new, free and open standard for information of public interest and that allows the search or use of information. It also introduces the obligation to keep on the website a register of requests received and responses communicated, with the anonymization of personal data," the release states. "Thus, we open the wider public access to information communicated by the institution to other persons, but we also make more transparent the abusive or unmotivated refusals of public institutions," USR Deputy Claudiu Nasui asserted.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

