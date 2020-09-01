Romania's forex reserves dip to 35,768 million euros in August

Romania's forex reserves dip to 35,768 million euros in August. End-August, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 35,768 million euros, down by 481 million euros from 36,249 billion euros a month ago, according to data published on Tuesday by the BNR. Inflows recorded in August amounted to 1,36 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, and into the European Commission's accounts, other, while outflows amounted to 1,841 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other. The level of the gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 5.497 billion euros, as per the current international prices. Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of August 31, 2020 stood at 41,265 million euros, compared to 41,808 million euros as of July 31, 2020. Payments due in September 2020 on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 2,171 million euros.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]