Romanian Diplomacy Day: This year, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a significant challenge for diplomatic activity, says ForMin Aurescu



Romanian Diplomacy Day: This year, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a significant challenge for diplomatic activity, says ForMin Aurescu.

Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, September 7-9, to be held virtually The Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy will take place September 7-9 in a virtual format, with one of its topics being lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. He (...)