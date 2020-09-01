PSD excludes four members who were absent from censure motion debate

PSD excludes four members who were absent from censure motion debate. Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday because they were absent from Parliament's joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion. The decision to exclude the four was made at the meeting of the PSD National Political Council.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]