Health Minister: Romania to receive 4 pct of initial 30 ml dose instalment of EU-contracted COVID vaccine

Health Minister: Romania to receive 4 pct of initial 30 ml dose instalment of EU-contracted COVID vaccine. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that with a COVID-19 vaccine potentially available on the market early next year, the European Union has contracted a first batch of 30 million doses of which Romania will receive 4 percent, proportionally to its population. "As you know, there is a phase I, and a phase II in the trial of a vaccine, at first it is usually tested on a small sample of healthy people without underlying conditions. There follows a phase III where testing is conducted on larger samples, including on people with comorbidities. From what we know from our European partners, around 6 companies are currently doing these trials, two of them have already advanced to phase III. We are part of the EU initiative and perhaps from January 1 we could get the first vaccine doses. The EU will receive 30 million in a first instalment, as it is in talks and arranging firm contracts with a number of companies, and we will receive an amount proportionate to our population. We have been assigned 4 percent - that is 1,290,000 doses of the 30 million that will be delivered in a first instalment to the European community," Tataru told broadcaster at Digi 24 on Tuesday. He said that the EU has contracted a total of 300 million doses, with an option to purchase an additional amount. Tataru explained that when the vaccine will be received, it will be used in a first stage for groups at high risk and for those who work directly with the population, medical staff, teachers. "The European community will receive each month vaccine deliveries from the contracted amount of which we will get 4 percent," said the Health Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

