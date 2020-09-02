RO Fiscal Council: credible fiscal consolidation plan is mandatory for deficit financing
Sep 2, 2020
RO Fiscal Council: credible fiscal consolidation plan is mandatory for deficit financing.
Romania needs to announce a credible fiscal consolidation plan if it wants to anchor the investors' expectations for a sustainable trajectory of the fiscal and budgetary policy, the Fiscal Council concluded in its opinion on the second budget revision announced by the Executive. Even assuming (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]