Number of jobless Romanians up by 43% over past year

Number of jobless Romanians up by 43% over past year. The number of Romanians actively seeking employment (ILO unemployment) rose to just over 500,000 as of July, 43% (or 150,000 people) more than in the same month last year, according to data published by the statistics office INS. There were about 120,000 more unemployed persons in July than in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]